IFP Advisors Inc Sells 30,615 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,615 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

