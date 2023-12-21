IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

VGSH opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

