IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 924,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 305,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

