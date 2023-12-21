IFP Advisors Inc Buys 23,530 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 324.9% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,180,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

