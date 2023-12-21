IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 8,533 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.