IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $554.88.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $539.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.