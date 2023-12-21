IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IEX opened at $212.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 132.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

