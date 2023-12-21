Huobi Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.95 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Huobi Token has a market cap of $432.17 million and $11.95 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00006052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.com/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

