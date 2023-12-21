Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

