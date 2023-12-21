Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

HT opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

