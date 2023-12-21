HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HEI opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $191.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.98.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth about $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

