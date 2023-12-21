HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,592,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,492,000 after acquiring an additional 454,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 117.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333,303 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $365,903.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,579. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

HQY opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

