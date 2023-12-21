Head-To-Head Analysis: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aethlon Medical and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,143.24%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Biotricity.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -83.43% -69.59% Biotricity -146.61% N/A -249.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Biotricity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 8.08 -$12.03 million ($4.82) -0.38 Biotricity $9.64 million 0.96 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.68

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Biotricity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.