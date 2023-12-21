HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

