Grassi Investment Management Has $23.24 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

V opened at $257.12 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

