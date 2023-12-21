Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.98 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 97.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,573,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,563 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73,015 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,468,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

