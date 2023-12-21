Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

