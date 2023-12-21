Gleason Group Inc. Has $759,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

