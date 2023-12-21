GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sells $89,055,170.49 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96.

On Monday, October 16th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $67.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GTLB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

