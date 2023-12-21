FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

See Also

