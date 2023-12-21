Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $10,378,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,756,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

