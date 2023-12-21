Fortress Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $785.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.86.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

