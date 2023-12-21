Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.15.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Fortive Stock Performance
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortive Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
