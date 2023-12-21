FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $165.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.86.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $160.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $166.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average of $150.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

