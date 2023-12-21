Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

