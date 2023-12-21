Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Firsthand Technology Value Fund
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.