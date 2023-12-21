First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,822 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEED. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

