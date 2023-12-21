First International Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First International Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $266.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.