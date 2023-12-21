First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.47.

First Farmers Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:FFMR opened at $78.00 on Thursday. First Farmers Financial has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.