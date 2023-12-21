First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.47.
First Farmers Financial Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:FFMR opened at $78.00 on Thursday. First Farmers Financial has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
