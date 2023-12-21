First Farmers and Merchants Co. (FFMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 16th

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.
First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMH opened at $24.90 on Thursday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile
