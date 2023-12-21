Financial Comparison: Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Minor International Public and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minor International Public N/A N/A N/A Soho House & Co Inc. -6.68% -1,654.69% -2.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Minor International Public and Soho House & Co Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minor International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than Minor International Public.

16.5% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minor International Public and Soho House & Co Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minor International Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.47 -$220.58 million ($0.38) -19.26

Minor International Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soho House & Co Inc..

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Minor International Public on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, Maldives, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company operates The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Coffee Journey, and GAGA brands. It also invested in, owned, and operated a portfolio of hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, NH Collection, NH , nhow, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, and Radisson Blu brands in countries across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, and the Americas. In addition, the company distributes fashion and lifestyle products under the Anello, BergHOFF, Bossini, Charles & Keith, Joseph Joseph, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and Minor Smart Kids brands through retail points of sale; and provides shopping mall and contract manufacturing services. Further, it is involved in the shopping mall, food and beverage sale, spa, supply chain management, distribution, management, vacation club point sale, entertainment, franchise, marketing, consulting, tour operation, asset management, airport lounge, and healthcare businesses; property investment, development, and sales activities; operation of business school; and manufacture and sale of cheese and ice-cream. The company was formerly known as Royal Garden Resorts Plc. and changed its name to Minor International Public Company Limited in 2005. Minor International Public Company Limited was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

