F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.55.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $176.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.18. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $180.35.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,200. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in F5 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

