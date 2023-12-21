Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 91,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $401.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

