Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $23.91.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after buying an additional 2,315,458 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $41,457,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after buying an additional 1,786,687 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.