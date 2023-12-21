Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %

EVOK stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

