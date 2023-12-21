Essex Savings Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

