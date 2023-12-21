Essex Savings Bank Purchases 104 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $12,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

