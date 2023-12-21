Essex Savings Bank Has $230,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,062.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $615.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $627.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $547.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

