Essex Savings Bank Has $210,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.