Essex Savings Bank Buys Shares of 464 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $499.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.77. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $510.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

