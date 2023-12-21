ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Raised to $105.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,154,481. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

