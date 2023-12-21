Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQNR. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE EQNR opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 116.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 153.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 139.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

