Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $830.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $794.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix has a 1 year low of $640.92 and a 1 year high of $824.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $770.69 and a 200-day moving average of $768.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

