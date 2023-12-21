Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) vs. Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Critical Review

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 24.59% 24.54% 17.40% Envoy Medical N/A -46.46% 4.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Edwards Lifesciences and Envoy Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 2 9 7 0 2.28 Envoy Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $81.59, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

79.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Envoy Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $5.38 billion 8.35 $1.52 billion $2.34 31.68 Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Envoy Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides the PASCAL and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems for minimally-invasive therapy. In addition, it offers surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled aortic tissue valved conduit for patients who require replacement of the valve, root, and ascending aorta; and HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System for patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation. Further, the company provides critical care solutions, including advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices; and Acclaim cochlear implants. Envoy Medical Corporation was formerly known as St. Croix Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Envoy Medical Corporation in December 2004. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

