Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.90%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.