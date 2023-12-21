Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Edison International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 87,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 802.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,911,000 after acquiring an additional 317,297 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.90%.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.