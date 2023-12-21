e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ELF

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,359.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,354. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,487,000 after purchasing an additional 192,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $153.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.