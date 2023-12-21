Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.43) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.36. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 35.85 ($0.45). The company has a market capitalization of £141.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

