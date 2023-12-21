DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.