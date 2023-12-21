Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director Sells $41,347.68 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $41,347.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 90,278 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,882,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,002,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

