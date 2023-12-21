DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.